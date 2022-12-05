A mother of five was slammed after people accused her “Elf on the Shelf” surprise of going too far.

The Elf on the Shelf trend has grown in popularity among parents with young kids and sees them pose the elf toy in different scenarios every day.

In an Instagram video, one American woman shared that one of her pranks involved cutting a lock of each of her child’s hair as they slept and blaming it on the elf.

Julissa Sahm shared the video, which began with clips of Sahm cutting a piece of each child’s hair while they were asleep. The text overlay read: “Cookie is a very mischievous elf.”

It then cut to an image of the family’s elf, which they named Cookie, sitting next to a note that read: “You guys needed a haircut! No need to thank me. Cookie.”

Cookie was also holding a pair of scissors and was surrounded by chunks of their hair.

Despite the disclaimer that “no kids were harmed in the making”, Sahm has been slammed by other Instagram users for the stunt.

One concerned viewer wrote: “I just think things like this must breed distrust and is a total violation of safety and respect. I get it’s for fun and a joke but what does this teach children tbh.”

Another said: “One way to absolutely traumatise your children!”

Someone else suggested: “I’d buy single stand extensions in the kid's hair colours and cut them instead of the actual hair.”

"'I don't understand this trend of cutting kids' hair and clothing in their sleep without their knowledge for likes. Really disrespectful," another wrote.

But, not everyone felt the same, as others found the stunt hilarious.

One Instagram user wrote: “I’m definitely doing this.” Another commented: “Haha loveee this!!!!”

