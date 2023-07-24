Vapes with parental locks could be used to verify user ages

E-cigarette company Juul is set to launch a new generation of vapes that has electronic age verification and parental locks. It comes after brands faced backlash for their products being enticing towards teens and children.

Juul submitted their plans to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a proposal to diminish underage usage and to encourage adult tobacco smokers to move over to vapes.

They plan on using a mobile and web-based app to enable the verification technology, "including device-locking, and real-time product information and usage insights for age-verified consumers with industry-leading data-privacy protections."

Juul plans on adding a larger, long-lasting battery with a smart light system that communicates battery life and liquid level. A unique pod ID chip to prevent fake Juul vapes will also be added.

Additionally, plans suggest the newly designed Juul vapes will have an "innovative heating element that improves product performance and temperature-control precision".

Juul’s Chief Product Officer Kirk Phelps said: "Our company DNA is product innovation."

"With our next-generation platform, we have designed a technological solution for two public-health problems: improving adult-smoker switching from combustible cigarettes and restricting underage access to vapour products.

"This is only the beginning of new tech being developed and refined for the U.S. market and abroad to eliminate combustible cigarettes and combat underage use."

Chief Regulatory Officer Joe Murillo added: "Our next-generation vapour platform PMTA is built on new technology that advances public-health objectives and compelling science that demonstrates a clear public-health benefit, as required to secure a marketing authorization. We look forward to engaging with FDA throughout the review process while we pursue this important harm-reduction opportunity."

The company's July submission is pending acceptance review.

