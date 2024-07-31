Kai Cenat's cameraman Chris, known as ChrisV, has been accused of knowingly sending messages to a minor.

Screenshots have been circulating on social media that ChrisV continued to send messages to a 17-year-old girl as she revealed her true age after telling him at first she was 19.

The exchange is understood to have happened in late 2021 and early 2022.

Below is a rundown of everything we know so far and who has said what.

What are the allegations against Kai Cenat's cameraman ChrisV?

The allegations against ChrisV are that he knowingly messaged a minor in late 2021 and early 2022.

The alleged victim is understood to have told ChrisV she was 19-years-old at first but revealed to ChrisV she was actually 17.

Despite taking a step back at first, ChrisV is alleged to have carried on messaging the girl, sending explicit messages on a number of different social media platforms.

Separate screenshots claim the alleged victim tried to contact Cenat and his Twitch team but did not respond in a meaningful way at first.

The alleged victim then decided to post screenshots on an X / Twitter thread with FaZe Clan's 'Your Rage' reaching out to her to say Cenat wanted to get in touch with her.

The alleged victim sent information to Cenat who confirmed ChrisV's phone number is in what was sent to him.

What did ChrisV say?

At the time of writing, ChrisV has not yet commented on the allegations.

What did the alleged victim say?

The alleged victim shared screenshots on X / Twitter of ChrisV sending sexually explicit messages.

She said she told ChrisV she was 19 at first with ChrisV saying he was interested in getting to know her before revealing she was 17.

ChrisV appeared to step back but then further screenshots from New Year's Day 2022 and beyond show ChrisV sending her explicit messages and trying to contact her.

What did Kai Cenat say?



Cenat reached out to the alleged victim and they had an exchange about the allegations.

The popular streamer then spoke about what happened in an emotional stream.

"It's here clear as f*****g day, in 2021 he got caught talking to a minor who was 17-years-old," he said.

"It's just f*****g annoying when s**t happens and s**t come my f*****g way every time bro.

"Apparently, in 2021, this n***a, this n***a was caught talking to somebody that's not the age of consent. N***a it gets bad because she lied about her age, she said she was 19, she ended up saying her age, said she was 17 and right at that moment, you're supposed to stop texting.

"When I seen this s**t hit the internet, I just woke up, I looked at it and the first thing I did was say 'hey, let me sit down and let me get down to the bottom of this to completely confirm everything'.

"I reached out to the person who went online and told all this s**t and she basically showed me every single thing.

"I asked her to confirm the number on iMessage and it's confirmed. All that s**t is confirmed.

"I'm sick and tired of having to do s**t like this because damn my n***a somebody who helped me start my whole s**t..."

Later in the stream, Cenat said: "I don't condone this s**t. Why does s**t keep popping up on a weekly basis? It's weird bro. I don't know how people are not just seeing an age and stopping. What the f**k are you doing?

"I'm not associating myself with him. I'm making sure s**t behind the scenes is being taken care of the right way.

"Anytime I feel like I'm in the right direction, something f***s up. I be chilling, I genuinely just want to stream."

