When it comes to the social media campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid to become the next president of the United States, meme lovers are doing the lord’s work, as Twitter has shared posts to do with Charli XCX’s brat, coconuts and now, vinyls.

The latest trend draws upon Harris’ visit to Home Records in Washington DC last year for Small Business Week, in which she showed off her purchases to the press waiting outside.

“First of all, Charlie Mingus, really one of the greatest jazz performers ever.

“One of my favourite albums of all time: Roy Ayers, Everybody Loves the Sunshine. You know this one? It’s so good; it’s a classic.

“And then Porgy and Bess, right? And this is a beautiful one. It’s Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong. So there you go,” she told reporters.





Now, thanks to one Twitter/X user, a meme generator has been created where you can swap out the original vinyl Harris holds up in a press image from that day with an album you really think others should be giving a spin.

Already, social media users have recommended the likes of D:Ream.

The Fall





The Doctor Who soundtrack.





Somewhat predictably – Charli XCX.











It’s a stark contrast to the memes surrounding her potential presidential rivals, as JD Vance continues to be ruthlessly mocked with couch memes as a result of an unfortunate (and unproven) rumour surrounding the piece of furniture and an inside-out latex glove.



Oh, and dolphin memes too. We wish we were joking.

And if you want to give the vinyl meme generator a go, the website is rather helpfully titled Kamala Holding Vinyls.

You’re welcome.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.