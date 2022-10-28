Kayla Braxton, an American sports broadcaster and host of WWE’sThe Bump, has claimed that her Uber driver threatened to kick her out of the car because she didn’t say “hi.”

On Friday (28 October), Braxton took to her official Twitter to speak about her experience.

“Hey, @Uber - just had the rudest driver who told me she was gonna make me get out of her car because I didn’t say hi when I got into her car Mind you - she didn’t say hi either,” Braxton captioned her post accompanied by a picture of the back of the driver’s head.

She also said that she was “livid” because it was 7am at the time, and she had been up since “3am” to get on a flight. She also said her “preferences are set to ‘quiet.’”

In another tweet, Braxton urged her followers not to attack the driver’s appearance.

“That has nothing to do with this. I quite like her hair. But her attitude is [pile of poo emoji].”

People took to the comments section of her post with mixed emotions.

Some believed Braxton was in the wrong, mainly for uploading a photo of the driver.

One person wrote: “This is an extreme overreaction. Why post a photo of her? What’s the end game here? You’re going to use your platform to try to get her terminated… over that?”

“You have no clue what it’s like to be a driver. We get drug addicts, criminals, disrespectful people. We have zero protection. For you to come on here on say this when we don’t know her side of it is so rude and disrespectful,” another added.

Others thought she and the driver were both at fault for not greeting one another.

“I haven’t slept in 48+ hours thanks to PTSD. Same when I got back from Europe. I still managed a ‘hello’ as an acknowledgement to the driver. Plus you’re posting an identifying pic. Bad move on BOTH you and the driver,” a third added.

A fourth wrote: “I mean me personally, I would’ve said Hi as soon as I got in. Cause technically speaking, they have to verify that’s it’s you who getting into the car. But y’all both was wrong.”

Still, some think Braxton isn’t wrong for her feelings because she’s a paying customer, with one adding: “As a passenger, you’re paying for said service and therefore you have reasonable freedom over how your experience of that service works out. If you don’t want to greet your driver (and have made that clear with “quiet” settings), you shouldn’t be then berated for it.”

