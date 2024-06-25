Khloe Kardashian has cleared the air after being bombarded with questions about why she covers Kylie Jenner's daughter's face in photos.

The Kar-Jenner clan are famed for their social media usage and staggering follower counts in the millions, with some fans hailing them as the original influencers.

Mum of two Khloe often gives her followers a glimpse into her personal family life with her children – whether that be days out, dance recitals and exotic holidays away.

However, attention has been turned to Stormi Webster, Kylie's six-year-old daughter.

In several snaps shared to Khloe's feed, Stormi's face is often covered with an emoji.

"Stormi's always hidden," one fan noted, while another asked: "Why hide Stormi's face?????"

Khloe quickly responded to the comment, writing: "Because her mommy asked."

In a series of photos shared online, Khloe gushed: "My girls had their dance recital yesterday! Year 3 done. "I can't believe they already have done three years of dance."

She continued: "Life is moving quickly. They did two dances this year — ballet and hip hop. I am so so proud of them! They were absolutely perfect."

She also highlighted: "Obviously none of our girls wear makeup like this regularly. This was for the recital only. They are beautiful just as they are. Yesterday was super special, memories for a lifetime."



It comes after news broke that the star will be launching a new podcast.

Khloe will be teaming up with PAVE Studios, and while there is not yet any further details of the content, it is said to run as a part of Originals on X, meaning it will be available on the platform before being fully released.

Kardashian said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter: "I have a genuine curiosity about so many topics and I try to see the positive in everything. I can’t wait to explore, listen, and learn through this exciting journey. Thank you X for taking this ride with me."

