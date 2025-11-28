North West calls out Kim Kardashian’s style again in latest roast - and it's savage

North West’s one-liners really deserve their own series, as her playful personality strikes again – this time at the expense of Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala style choices.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, West surprises her mum with some flowers ahead of the prestigious event, which Kardashian initially seems reluctant to attend.

"You have to go," West quips, before adding a subtle dig: "What's the worst that could happen? People hate on your outfit? They do that every year."

Of course, this isn’t the first time the 12-year-old has been brutally honest with her Skims mogul mum, who previously told Vogue she’s a "big critiquer" of her fashion choices.

Back in 2021, West compared Kardashian’s Balenciaga gown to a "plastic bag," before saying her pearl-draped Schiaparelli dress in 2023 looked "ripped" as though it was from the "dollar store."

She’s also taken aim at Kardashian’s "Instagram voice," and even their home isn’t safe from her roasts.

Kardashian once recalled that when the pair are in a disagreement, West would call the house "ugly."

"Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me, and she’ll say: ‘Your house is so ugly, it’s all white. Who lives like this?’" Kardashian hilariously shared. "She just thinks it, like, gets to me. And it is kind of mean, ‘cause I like my house."

North West: keeping the Kardashians fabulously humble, one roast at a time.

