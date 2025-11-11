Kim Kardashian is angry that “psychics” told her she would pass the California bar exam and got it wrong.

After a six-year journey, reality star and businesswoman Kardashian revealed that she failed the bar exam that would qualify her to be a lawyer.

According to the California State Bar , the gruelling test includes five one-hour essays, 200 multiple-choice questions and a 90-minute performance section. Kardashian was one of around 16,000 people to sit the exam each year.

Kardashian revealed in an Instagram story that she is “still all in until I pass the bar”, but perhaps next time she won’t rely on the assurance of psychics after slamming those who told her she’d pass.

In a viral TikTok vlog, she slammed the psychic she met with as “full of s**t”.

Kardashian said: “I’m just letting you guys knows that all of the f**king psychics that we have met with, and that we’re obsessed with, are all f**king full of s**t. They all collectively, maybe four of them, have told me I was going to pass the bar. So they’re all full pathological liars. Don’t believe anything they say.”

It comes after she also revealed she used ChatGPT to help her study . It’s fair to say people didn’t have a whole lot of sympathy about her failing.

“Her using everything BUT actual school and education to pass this test,” someone joked.

Another said: “The concept of putting your faith into psychics and ChatGPT.”

But, it appears Kardashian isn’t too downhearted about it all.

In her Instagram story, she added: “Falling short isn’t failure – it’s fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivated me even more. Let’s go!”

