Black Friday is a blessing and a curse - it's the one day (or should we say, week, oftentimes), where we can snap up everything on our wishlists, quite often with a tasty discount on top.

The curse? There is quite literally too much choice; and the overwhelm can often prevent us from making any purchases at all.

Social media is a hub of inspiration, and if you're someone who unapologetically buys into trends, it's the perfect place to create your shopping list for Black Friday and beyond.

What's more, some of the most sought-after products and experiences of the year are now at their most affordable, so it'd be rude not to take advantage of the sales.

Here's everything we've spotted on social media lately that's on sale this Black Friday...

LookFantastic

The perfume became the fastest-selling fragrance of 2024.

Argos

New year, new laptop? Sounds like the perfect way to lay out your 2026 goals...









AO

Not only incredibly practical, but an incredibly chic kitchen accessory too.





Orelia

This style of bracelet has been seen on the arm of every 'it' girl in 2025.

Bread Ahead

One of London's most-Instagrammed bakeries, you can now learn their secrets for yourself.





Luxury luggage that packs a punch has become just as important as your airport outfit.





SpaceNK

The Airwrap's sister product is getting just as many rave reviews.





DrJart+

A hand luggage essential.

UGG

One of the most popular styles of the last 12 months, you can now grab these Instagram favourites at an even better price. We're running out of excuses not to have 10 pairs...

