Kim Kardashian claims someone 'extremely close' to her put a hit on her life

Kim Kardashian made a shocking revelation in the newly released trailer for the hotly anticipated return of The Kardashians.

The reality star and business mogul claimed that someone "extremely close" to her had allegedly put a hit on her life – a moment which left both her and her family shaken.

Set to premiere on 23 October, the dramatic teaser captured Kardashian explaining how she first learnt of the terrifying situation after receiving a phone call from a private investigator.

The clip then cut to Kendall Jenner admitting, "Everyone’s kind of on edge,” while Kylie Jenner revealed her own fears, saying she had heard "footsteps walking into my room".

In a tense voiceover, Kardashian confessed "I’m terrified out of my mind," before getting emotional in a confessional where she added: "I’m happy it’s over."

Meanwhile, two very familiar faces are set to make their return to the series.

Last month, Kim Kardashian hinted at the comeback of her brother Rob Kardashian, admitting that she wasn’t entirely sure whether she was even allowed to reveal the news at the time.

In the latest trailer, fans were given a fleeting glimpse of Rob, who has largely stayed out of the spotlight since stepping away from the show back in 2017.

Also appearing to rejoin the family dynamic is Kris Jenner’s former partner, Caitlyn Jenner.

“I think my mom's had a hard time inviting my dad to some of our family gatherings,” Kendall said in the teaser, before adding: “But my dad should be included in things.”

Season 7 of The Kardashians premieres on 23 October and will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

