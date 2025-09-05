Kim Kardashian shares one unusual detail from her will that's caught fans' attention

Kim Kardashian is a business powerhouse and undeniably a force to be reckoned with. Yet with her level of success comes constant rumours – some rooted in truth, others so outlandish she's had to shut them down herself.

One resurfaced claim doing the rounds online is that the Skims mogul has a rather niche clause in her will: a stipulation that ensures her hair and makeup are done when she dies.

In a resurfaced clip with Elle, Kardashian took the opportunity to "fix" some of the more bizarre headlines about her and her family.

The conversation soon turned to one particular headline: "Fear Not, Kim Kardashian's Hair Will Always Be Done, Per Her Will."

Her response? A simple: "Absolutely."

"I made a section that if I am so out of it that I can't even communicate and I'm, like, s****ing on myself, I definitely need my hair, my nails, and my makeup done," she confessed.

"I want to look as good as possible."

She then "rewrote" the headline to read: "Kim Kardashian's Hair, Makeup and Nails Will Always Be Done, Per Her Will."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Although the interview is years old, it has resurfaced online and sparked plenty of chatter, with some fans calling it "iconic".

One playfully referenced Kourtney Kardashian’s famous line: "Kim, there are people that are dying."

Another jumped to her defence, writing: "Kim, you could wear no makeup, sweatpants and a trash bag as a shirt and you'd still look gorgeous."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.