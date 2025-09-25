Kim Kardashian may have just let a little secret slip, revealing the return of a familiar face to her family's show, The Kardashians.

While in New York promoting her new Nike X Skims collaboration, her chat with Elle turned to what fans can expect from her role in All's Fair – and, naturally, the family’s long-running reality show.

Speaking about All's Fair, which features herself alongside Niecy Nash, Glenn Close and Teyana Taylor, she told fans to expect "something different than what they're used to" when it comes to previous roles, both fictional and reality.

Then, of course, The Kardashians.

"I think people would love to see my brother back on TV," she shared, confirming: "And he comes back."

Kardashian quickly checked if she was allowed to reveal that. But the cat was already out of the bag.

"Well I did, sorry!" she added.

Rob, who stepped away from the show in 2017, previously opened up about the decision on a July episode of Khloe in Wonder Land.

During a phone call with his sister Khloe Kardashian, Rob said: "I don’t wanna be filming and putting myself in a position where I’m not comfortable."

He continued: "I’m not comfortable in my skin, so why would I want to go be on camera and just be vulnerable and let people in when that’s not what I want to do?"

All's Fair is set to premiere in November 2025, while a return date for The Kardashians has yet to be confirmed

