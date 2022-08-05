British rapper, actor, and YouTube personality KSI shared the progress of his seven-month-long fitness journey on TikTok as he is preparing for his upcoming fight.

However, the social media platform age-restricted it because breasts were detected.

On Friday (5 August), the content creator took to his Twitter to also share the transformation video of himself going from a slight pudge to being built and poking fun at himself.

“TikTok age restricted my video because it thought my chest were actual t***. I’ll just post it here,” the video’s caption read.

People took to the comments section of the post to praise KSI’s transformation - and ask for fitness tips.

Some also made lighthearted quips mocking his predicament.

“Damn got roasted by TikTok,” one person wrote, which prompted KSI to respond: “Lmao fully.”

“There’s hope for us with the dad bods,” another jokingly added.

A third wrote: “@KSI can you give any tips and what to eat and what not to eat, such as milk and other fatty products[?] It would really help me in my goal to becoming ripped, bro.”

Someone else added: “This is actually a crazy transformation.

“When #KSI knows he needs to train, he trains hard.

“It just goes to show that with hard work and dedication, you can achieve your goals.”

Check out other reactions below:





KSI is preparing for his next fight in the ring against fellow YouTube personality Alex Wassabi.



The two will come face to face on 27 August at the O2 Arena in London, where KSI has the home advantage.

As of now, he’s undefeated in his two matches, both against Logan Paul, his buddy and business partner, as they joined forces on a Prime Hydration collaboration for Arsenal Football Club.

Their first fight ended in a draw, with KSI getting the boasting rights over Paul after a split decision victory.

Wassabi is going for the double over the Olatunji family after beating KSI’s brother, Deji, who features on the undercard of this next fight. He’ll be in the ring American YouTuber Fousey.

