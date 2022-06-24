Kyle Rittenhouse has released his own video game in which people can shoot “fake news turkeys.”

Rittenhouse - who was acquitted last year after fatally shooting two men and injuring a third during a 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin - took to his Twitter to share the video game.

He said it is part of his effort to “fight back against fake news.”

“It’s time to fight back against the fake news machine,” Rittenhouse said in the video.

“This is why I’m launching the Kyle Rittenhouse Fake News Turkey Shoot video game."

Within the video, Rittenhouse also shoots the air with a Nerf gun while a rap song that appears to be sung by himself plays in the background.

“It’s the fake news turkey suit. Got a laser gun going pew pew pew. Follow my suits. We about to bankrupt the fake news,” the song says.

Gamers will take on the role of a cartoon version of Rittenhouse to shoot the turkeys, which say things like “Fake News” and “MSDNC,” a right-wing nickname for MSNBC.

The game is available on his website for pre-order at $9.99.

It was also created in collaboration with video game developer Mint Studios.

Mint Studios CEO Mint Chip told the Washington Examiner that they “had to step in to help Kyle after we saw what was done to him.”

“ Before the trial, you couldn’t even mention his name in a positive manner on social media without getting banned. The truth literally got you suspended. We fight for the truth,” Chip continued.

Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he brought a semi-automatic rifle to Kenosha in August 2020.

He claimed that it was in an effort to protect businesses as riots erupted over the shooting of Jacob Blake at the hands of police. Blake is a Black man who became paralyzed from the waist down after the incident.

Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, as he claimed self-defence.

