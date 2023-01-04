Football superstar Mbappé 'spotted undercover in Times Square'

French football superstars Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi were spotted "undercover" taking in Times Square's bright lights and activities after his World Cup magic.

The Paris Saint Germain duo and the other members of the teamwere given "a few days off" by manager Christophe Galtier following Sunday's heartbreaking 3-1 defeat to Lens.

"The plan was that they could play these two games. They will now recover," Galtier said.

Mbappé, a forward, landed a hat-trick for France in their World Cup final defeat to Argentina in Qatar last month, visiting New York City with Hakimi.

On Monday evening (2 January), the football duo went to a Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs game, and Mbappe was given positive reception by fans at the stadium.

Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Once the game was over, Mbappé and Hakimi were seen hanging out in Times Square. But both players were somewhat incognito, wearing face masks and hoods as they clapped to the street performance.



"Imagine being stood next to Mbappé and Hakimi in Times Square and not having a clue about it…" someone tweeted, accompanied by a video of the moment originally shared by photographer Elder Ordonez.

Viewers had many reactions, with many noting that they would've instantly recognized the footballers.

One person on Twitter wrote: "Sorry to these folks, but I absolutely would know and wouldn't make it hot, lmao."

"I'm definitely gonna recognize if I saw them," another added.

A third wrote: "LMFAOOOO, this is crazy. They can really blend in so easily in the states."

Hakimi is known for his speed and goal-scoring ability and is revered as one of the best right-backs in all of football.

Mbappé is well known for his dribbling abilities, fantastic speed, and finishing.

Paris Saint Germain is currently still at the top of Ligue 1 after 17 played games.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.