Kylie Jenner is calling out a TikToker who claimed to deliver food to her home without receiving a tip.

TikToker Pablo Tamayo made a video earlier this week sharing the story of him fulfilling a $12 InstaCart order for Jenner which consisted of pepperoni.

"This b**** could have paid me more," Tamayo said in his video.

Tamayo said he realized the house he delivered to was Jenner's because he looked it up online after recognizing. In his story, Tamayo said he went up to the gate to hand off the order when he was invited up to the door to leave the order there.

"I'm walking through this little pathway with a river beneath it and then I just leave it at the front door. I get to look into the whole house, I see all these assistants, all these maids and s***. I didn't see Kylie, I didn't see Stormi but I swear I heard a baby scream." Tamayo said in his video.

Soon after, Jenner posted a video to her TikTok making a sandwich with pepperoni on it.

Tamayo's video quickly gained traction with over 2 million people viewing it, but soon after Jenner took to her TikTok to claim Tamayo was lying.

Jenner left several calling out Tamayo for "lying for attention".

@thisisntpablo I CANNOT MAKE THIS SHIT UP i just delivered to Kylie Jenner😭😭

"I did not order this myself. ! he WAS tipped through the app. lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??" Jenner wrote.

"no one comes through the gate! the river ?? no river. the lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry. recipe coming soon lol", another of Jenner's comments says.



"If you don't know what I'm talking about just carry on," Jenner added in the comments.

In Tamayo's video he claimed that when he approached the gate he asked a staffer if the house belonged to Jenner to which the staffer said yes.

Tamayo's claim about Jenner not paying enough comes shortly after a thread of tweets from 2020 went viral claiming Jenner left a 4 percent tip on a $500 bill.

