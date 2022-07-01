Extremely rare footage of a leopard hunting a baby monkey up a tree has absolutely stunned viewers.

The rare sighting was captured in India at the Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh and shows the big cat going to extreme lengths to try and hunt a baby monkey.

In the clip, a leopard can be seen climbing up a fairly narrow tree. With its eyes focussed on a monkey in a neighbouring tree, it jumps out of the tree and pounces towards it.

While the leopard appears to fall from a considerable height down to the ground, it successfully gets back up safe and well with its kill in its mouth.

The footage was posted by the Panna Tiger Reserve Twitter page where it has been viewed almost 6,000 times.

They wrote: “A rare sight @pannatigerreserve. A leopard can be seen hunting a baby monkey by jumping on the tree.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Responding to the incredible clip, one person wrote: “If you're chased by a leopard then don't bother climbing a tree to save yourself.”

Another said: “Brute force of nature.”

Someone else commented: “A rare sight indeed.”

There are an estimated 12,172 to 13,535 Indian leopard individuals across the country with the state of Madhya Pradesh home to the largest numbers.

They are known for their climbing ability and can be found resting on tree branches where they also hang their kills away from other predators and scavengers.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.