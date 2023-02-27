Right-wing Libs Of TikTok account releases children's book about a predatory sheep

The woman behind the controversial right-wing Twitter account Libs of TikTok is releasing a children’s book about a predatory teacher who is literally a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Chaya Raichik, 28, has been running the Twitter account for two years. She takes videos from TikTok of people sharing information or stories about the LGBTQ+ community and mocks them by posting them to Twitter for other conservatives to critique.

Her account has gained popularity with the right-wing community, including some powerful right-wing figures.

Libs of TikTok was heavily scrutinized for pushing a narrative that teachers were trying to get students to question their sexuality and gender identity by teaching them about the LGBTQ+ community in schools.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Some reports have suggested Libs of TikTok helped push Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill forward.

Now, Raichik is releasing a children’s book called No More Secrets: The Candy Cavern about a lamb attending school and being told to keep secrets from her parents from her “sheep” teacher Mr. Wooly.

Mr. Wooly keeps giving the students candy and cakes rather than teaching them and urges them not to tell their parents. But the lamb doesn’t listen and tells her parents. In turn, they find out Mr. Wooly is a wolf disguised as a sheep.

In a press release for her book, Raichik said, “Mr. Wooly uses phrases like, ‘don’t worry about what your parents said,’ ‘you can trust me,’ and ‘my class is a safe space.’ These are the very phrases that predators in authority positions use on children.”

The book preaches a moral standpoint that coincides with one of Libs of TikTok's goal of blasting LGBTQ-inclusive teachers on social media by claiming they are predatory.

Raichik told the New York Post her goal in writing the book was to “give parents and children a tool that they can use to actually be able to spot predatory behavior.”

While the message of the book may be useful, people felt the motivation behind the book was wrong.

Matt Walsh, a columnist for The Daily Wire who often speaks out against transgender rights and issues, also wrote a children’s book called Johnny the Walrus which promotes an anti-transgender narrative.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.