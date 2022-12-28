What is Libs Of TikTok, the 'bigoted' account platformed by Tucker Carlson?

Chaya Raichik the creator of the controversial Twitter account Libs of TikTok appeared on Tucker Carlson's Fox Nation show on Tuesday, where she made false and unchallenged claims about the LGBT+ community.

Raichik's comments came towards the end of an hour-long interview with Carlson on his daytime show where she was asked about misleading information that she had reported on about several hospitals in the United States and care administered to transgender children.

The claims were quickly debunked but Carlson still called the incident 'evil' and asked Raichik if she had any "theories" on what was going on.

She replied: "The LGBTQ community has become this cult and it’s so captivating, and it pulls people in so strongly, unlike anything we’ve ever seen. And they brainwash people to join and they convince them of all of these things, and it’s really, really hard to get out of it."

A clip from the interview has since been viewed more than one million times on Twitter where it has been labeled 'one of the most bigoted interviews ever seen.'

This is the first time that Libs of TikTok has received prominent support this year. Back in November Elon Musk began to take a liking to the controversial Twitter account.

Last month, Musk replied to a tweet from Libs of TikTok that mocked an ex-Twitter employee, setting off concerns from people that Musk was giving the account attention.

It began after a former Twitter employee publicly criticized Musk, only to tweet hours later she had been fired. LibsofTikTok posted side-by-side screenshots of the ex-employee's tweets and mocked them, "How it started How it’s going," LibsofTikTok wrote.

Musk replied to the tweet further mocking the employee.

"A tragic case of adult onset Tourette’s," Musk tweeted.

The exchange between the two, sent Twitter users into a spiral with some condemning Musk for using Tourette's Syndrome as a joke.

This is not the first time Musk has engaged with the account, in April Musk liked a tweet from LibsofTikTok that made fun of liberals.

But some are worried Musk's interactions with LibsofTikTok could promote the account, which has been heavily scrutinized for its content.

What is Libs of TikTok?

Despite its name, the account is based on Twitter, not TikTok.

Libs of TikTok was started in April 2021 as a way to compile left-wing content on social media platforms like TikTok and make a mockery of it. The account appears to have a right-wing ideology.

It started gaining media attention from people like Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Donald Trump Jr in mid-2021 ultimately leading to its introduction to mainstream media.

Videos from the account have been featured on Fox News and may even have inspired legislation from Ron DeSantis.

Libs of TikTok often takes videos from members of the LGBTQ+ community and frames them as negative or harmful. In the past, the account has disparaged pronouns, transgender people, transgender education, Pride events, LGBTQ+ education in school, and more.

Before Musk took over Twitter, Libs of TikTok had been temporarily suspended from Twitter on five different occasions. The account has also been suspended on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

Who is Libs of TikTok?

From the start, the identity of the person behind the account was anonymous, even during interviews.

But earlier this year, several people began figuring out who was running the account due to breadcrumbs left around the internet.

The identity of the person running LibsofTikTok was publicly unveiled as Chaya Raichik by journalist Taylor Lorenz in an article from the Washington Post.

Lorenz's article sparked debate as conservatives accused her of doxxing.

Libs of TikTok controversies

The account has found itself in multiple controversies due to its content.

Notoriously, the account targets teachers who support LGBTQ+ children or provide LGBTQ+ education in schools.

Libs of TikTok followers will often find the teacher and send them harassment.

On multiple occasions, the account has called-out hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to transgender children which has sparked online and in-person harassment against the hospitals.

In August, Libs of Tiktok claimed Boston Children's Hospital was providing gender-affirming hysterectomies to minors. The account's false claim contributed to attention that led to threats of violence against the hospital, including a bomb threat.

