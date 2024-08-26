Lidl launches 'croissant bag' with world famous designer – all in the name of charity

World-famous high fashion designer Nikolas Bentel has teamed up with Lidl to create an iconic bakery item, the croissant, as a limited edition luxury leather bag.

Lidl and the mastermind behind the viral Pasta Bag have timed the launch just as the craze for unusual, social-media-breaking bags reaches its peak, from the Harrods chip bag to the Moschino McDonald's bag.

With 122 sold every minute, Lidl croissants are a fan favourite amongst shoppers. The crescent-shaped leather ‘croissant purse’ comes complete with a golden zip and trolley coin, encased within a soft leather ‘bakery bag’ that marries the trendy roll-top clutch style with a traditional paper bag.

All the proceeds will be donated to children’s charities.

Lidl





The bespoke design has a crescent-shaped leather ‘croissant purse,’ complete with a golden zip and trolley coin, encased within a soft leather ‘bakery bag’.

Perfectly mirroring the real-life bakery items, whilst also being a versatile statement fashion piece, the Lidl Croissant Bag is the perfect blend of absurdity and iconic.

Nikolas Bentel, Founder of Nikolas Bentel Studios said: "I’ve always believed that design should take the mundane and make it memorable. Working with a brand like Lidl for our first UK partnership, that is so well-known for its witty and humorous relationship with its customers, was a no-brainer. Throughout the creative process, we looked at tying together the cult-status bakery item from Lidl, with our love of celebrating the norm – this gave us an opportunity to think deeply and create something truly unique.

He continued: "To make it super dynamic, we have made the bag multi-functional, with multiple styling options so the wearer can have their own personal spin on it. My team and I truly loved learning about what the Lidl customer base appreciates about its iconic bakery, and can’t wait for the world to meet our Croissant Bag."

The limited edition drop will be available to purchase for just £50 at 3pm, on Thursday 29th August via www.nikbentel.com.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.