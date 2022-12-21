Lily Allen has waded into the nepo baby discourse

Nepo babies have been getting a lot of attention recently, and now Lily Allen has stepped in to hit back at recent criticism online.

The term refers to children whose parents are famous and often follow in their footsteps in the spotlight. The conversation around nepotism was reignited following a recent Vulture feature with the headline 'She Has Her Mother's Eyes. And Agent.'

The cover, featuring the likes of Zoe Kravitz, Dakota Johnson and Lily Rose Depp, sent social media into a frenzy.

Allen, who is the daughter of actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen, has since turned to Twitter, claiming celebrity children are "starved" of "stability" and they "have feelings" too.

The star candidly said people should be worried about nepo babies who end up working in legal, political and financial spheres.

"We’re talking about real world consequences and robbing people of opportunity. BUT that’s none of my business," the 37-year-old added.

"And before you come at me for being a nepo baby myself, I will be the first to tell you that I literally deserve nothing."

The debate continued when one Twitter user asked her, "Why are your parents blue links on Wikipedia?"

In response, Allen penned: "Because I'm a nepo baby, and both my parents are super talented. In childhood we crave stability and love, nurturing, we don't care about money or proximity to power yet.

"Many of the nepo babies are starved of these basic things in childhood as their parents are probably narcissistic. And entertainment business is not parent friendly eg.. Touring/months away shooting.

"It can be hard to see one's own privilege when you're still processing childhood trauma, and a lot of these kids haven't figured that out yet."

She suggested that nepo babies were "somewhat scapegoated" and that a much bigger conversation should be had regarding "wealth inequality, about lack of programs and funding".

After fighting the corner for nepo babies, the singer hilariously signed off, writing: "Anyway, enough internets for today, I am abandoning my post as chief nepo baby defender. Have a wonderful rest of your day."





