Tributes are pouring in for a beloved Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert, who has died aged 100 after growing a massive following on TikTok.

Ebert was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau at the age of 20 in 1944 where her mother, younger sister, and brother were immediately sent to gas chambers.

In recent years, Ebert educated her 2M followers on TikTok about the Holocaust.

Her death was confirmed on Wednesday, 9 October, by her great-grandson Dov Forman. Ebert’s final moments were spent surrounded by her family as she passed away “peacefully”.

Forman, who helped his great-grandmother make videos on TikTok, released a heartfelt statement on X/Twitter in which he paid tribute to Ebert's legacy.

@lilyebert Reply to @lesbanon We were so weak 🥺#auschwitz #concentrationcamp #holocaust #history #askquestions #learnontiktok #97yearold #jewtok #shabbat #viral

Referring to the family's matriarch as ‘safta’, which means grandmother in Hebrew, Forman wrote: “Over the years, Safta’s story touched hundreds of millions worldwide, reminding us of the resilience of the human spirit and the dangers of unchecked hatred."

He added: “Safta was the queen of our large, loving family. With a surviving daughter and son — remembering a daughter who predeceased her — 10 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, her legacy lives on in each of us.”

Ebert’s great-grandson concluded: “A light that shone so brightly has gone dark. She was our hero, and her absence leaves an unimaginable void in our lives.”

Following Ebert’s liberation by Allied Forces in 1945, she relocated to Switzerland to begin her mission of educating others about the systematic murder of Jews.

She moved to London in 1967, where she lived until her death. Ebert was recognised with an MBE in 2023 for her services to educating others about the Holocaust.

Together with Forman, she co-authored the bestselling book, Lily’s Promise, which was published in 2021.

King Charles released a tribute, commending the "extraordinary resilience and courage" of Ebert following her death. He said the news of her passing came with the “greatest sadness” and said he feels “proud that she later found a home in Britain where she continued to tell the world of the horrendous atrocities she had witnessed”.

Ebert’s followers shared their condolences on social media. “Dov, I am so sorry for your loss,” said @K0sher_C0ckney on X/Twitter. “What a wonderful, wonderful woman. Please continue her legacy and keep fighting to stop the hate. She must have been so proud of you mate.”

TV host Rachel Riley (@RachelRileyRR) commented: “I met Lily for the first time at a @HolocauseUK event in Parliament. That week Lily, aged 95, had travelled the country educating school children about her experience during the Holocaust. I gave a speech describing the modern day antisemitism I had experienced, and she came over, alarmed, to ask what she could do to help.”

Another follower, Shelley Blond (@BlondShelley), posted: “So sorry for your loss. What a legacy. What a woman. Thank you for sharing her with us. May her memory be a blessing.”

