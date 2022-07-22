If you've been on Twitter, Instagram or TikTok in the past few days you might have seen Mr Men and Little Miss memes popping up all over the place.

Now if you are a child of a certain age you might fondly remember the Mr Men and Little Miss children's books written by Roger Hargreaves.

They first began publishing the books in 1971 and as of 2021 there have been 92 characters featured in the series. These include Mr Greedy, Mr Happy, Mr Sneezy, Little Miss Neat, Little Miss Naughty and Little Miss Chatterbox. Our personal favourite was Mr Tickle!

Anyway, apart from the funny characters one of the most iconic things about the books were their remarkably simple by eye-catching front covers which featured nothing but the character and the name of the book in bold font.

The meme around them involves people just creating their own front covers and the vast majority of them are Little Miss Ones.

Here are some of our favourites so far.

























Now, you're probably wondering how you make some of these for yourself. We wonder no longer.



So there are two options here and neither are easy but might feed your meme cravings. Firstly you could visit the Instagram page @littlemissnotesapplittlemissnotesapp which already has loads of different Little Miss and Mr Men characters premade which you can use from there but maybe ask permission first.

The other option is a bit more technical and depends on how good your photo editing skills are. You'll first have to take a pre-existing character from the Litte Miss or Mr Men wiki pages and then edit the name to whatever you want.

Simple as that. Get creating and enjoy.

