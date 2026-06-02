New Nintendo Direct details 'leaked' by insider

Someone understood to be a gaming industry insider claims a Nintendo Direct event will be held in the next few weeks.

Nintendo Directs are streams hosted by Nintendo to reveal more details about what it's releasing. They usually focus on a number of games releasing on its suite of hardware, including Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Switch, but can also be specific to one game or movie.

In this case, Jeff Grubb claims there may be a Direct happening with a number of game announcements next month.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Giant Bombcast, Grubb said: "I'm hearing there's going to be a Nintendo Direct by mid-June.

"I haven't heard that it's a full Nintendo Direct but I would assume if they're doing it around SGF [Summer Game Fest], that it would almost have to be."

This was posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been sharing their thoughts in the comments.

One said: "We're entering 'E3' season, that's kinda a given."

Another speculated: "My guess, the second week of June (namely around 9-11 June). It's a simple process of elimination, as the first full week is occupied by SGF, which Nintendo has actively avoided in previous years. The third week is Juneteenth, as NoA is closed then. Granted, Juneteenth is just on Friday. But I doubt Nintendo would want to do a big Direct on what will be a short week for one of their biggest divisions. The fourth week is Star Fox, so Nintendo would likely want the focus to be on that."

"GIVE ME A FIRE EMBLEM FORTUNE'S WEAVE RELEASE DATE!" demanded a third. "I NEED IT!"

A fourth agreed: "Fortune Weave news please or Ocarina of Time Remake news."

And a fifth commented: "I think it's a very safe bet lol."

A new Nintendo Direct has not yet been officially confirmed.

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