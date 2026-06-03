In case you’ve lost count, US president Donald Trump had another checkup with his physician last week - his fourth since starting his second presidential term.

But despite the repeated assurances from Trump and his team about his good health, the media and commentators continue to ask questions about the 79-year-old’s wellbeing in light of countless instances of him falling asleep in public and visible signs of bruising.

Dr Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services within the Trump administration, briefed the media from the White House on Tuesday, during which he was asked why the president keeps having checkups while reportedly being in “perfect health”.

The physician replied: “I think he likes the results. He does really well.

“He aces the test every single day, and I do actually believe that he is curious to make sure everything is going in the right direction.

“He’s a very meticulous person, in so many ways that are often under-appreciated, but for him to want to know all the numbers and keep on top of them, it’s the same reason he calls people at odd hours because something’s on his mind and he wants to deal with it.”

The response has since been ridiculed online, with several people joking about going through unpleasant exams again just because they liked the results:

“This is definitely possible. I actually got six colonoscopies last year alone because I liked the results so much,” quipped Woke Former Senator, a parody X/Twitter account of former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney:





Another replied: “I liked the results of my root canal so I went back for another one when it wasn’t needed”:

Writer and comedian Mike Drucker tweeted: “’We know he’s healthy because he enjoys taking the same dementia test over and over’ might not be the best argument”:

“He likes the results,” wrote Jo Carducci (known online as JoJoFromJerz), attaching images of Trump asleep and with bruising on his hands and neck.

And California governor Gavin Newsom asked: “Does he get a lollipop and a sticker, too?”:

Talk about testing times…

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