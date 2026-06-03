Megyn Kelly claims Republicans should ‘blame themselves’ for Trump's second term

Megyn Kelly has continued her criticism of Donald Trump, now claiming that Republicans need to look at themselves and take accountability for electing the president.

Over recent weeks, Kelly has been criticising Trump and hitting out at “shocking” levels of corruption in his administration .

However, despite the fact former Fox News host Kelly has been speaking out against the president in 2026, back in 2024, she endorsed Trump for president.

Before the election that year, she took to the stage with Trump in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to explain why she was backing him - calling him a "protector of women".

Speaking on The Shawn Ryan Show, Kelly said: “Trump… he took $200m from Miriam Adelson. How did we think that was going to end?

"We Trump too much at his word on the 'I'm not going to start any more wars, especially not Middle East wars, especially not one with Iran'." We could be here for the next hour running those soundbites. We were too non-sceptical when the answers were right there if you looked at who was backing his campaign - the biggest donor Miriam [Miriam Adelson]… he said her loyalty is more to Israel. Why didn't we pay more attention to that?”

Kelly went on to say: “Why aren't we blaming ourselves? I don't accept that there's no-one we could find who wouldn't be true to the agenda he or she ran on. I'm not quite that cynical yet. I'm not quite that black pilled."





Commentator Mehdi Hasan was one of the people who responded to the comments on social media, writing: “On the one hand, they - Kelly, Carlson, etc - definitely should blame themselves but on the other hand, I’m glad they’re saying this stuff out loud and finally being somewhat self-critical.”

“Trump has officially lost Megyn Kelly. Wow, just wow,” another said.





Kelly previously hit out at the president’s “disgusting” words on Truth Social , where he had threatened to kill a “whole civilization”.

Kelly was referencing the Truth Social post in which Trump threatened Iran with annihilation, writing on Tuesday: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again…”

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