Liver King allegedly exposed for steroid use following ‘leaked emails’

Fitness and lifestyle influencer Liver King has allegedly been exposed for using steroids following the emergence of ‘leaked emails’, according to reports.

The viral figure, real name Brian Johnson, is known for eating raw organs and following an ‘ancestral lifestyle’.

His clips often see him eating raw flesh, and he said in one his clips: "If you're ever struggling with a weak heart, eating the heart of a healthy, strong animal is gonna do it for you.”

He’s in great shape too, and puts it all down to his mission to "teach, preach, and model the Ancestral message so that it becomes mainstream".

People have disputed that, with Joe Rogan bringing him up on an episode of his podcast and accusing him of having “an ass filled with steroids”.

The Liver King Lie www.youtube.com





Liver King hit back by denying the claims at the time, saying: "I don’t touch the stuff.”

Now, fitness influencer Derek from the YouTube channel More Plates More Dates has shared an hour-long video of him purporting to conduct an expose.

In the clip, he claims to have unearthed leaked emails between Johnson and a body-building coach.

The messages claim to show Johnson admitting to taking close to three injections a day which ‘adds up to $12,000 worth of pharmaceutical HGH per month’.

It comes after Johnson previously denied Rogan’s claims he was on steroids in an interview on Mark Bell's Power Project, saying: "I think him saying that [Liver King on steroids] is dangerous.



“You know, I want to set the record straight. I would love the opportunity to talk to him face-to-face. To really get deep into the nine ancestral tenets... I don't touch [steroids], I've never done this stuff. I'm not going to do this stuff."

Indy100 has reached out to Liver King for comment.

