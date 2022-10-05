Liz Truss is speaking at the Tory party conference today and that only means one thing.

Policies? Awkward jokes? Well yes, but the main thing is it means she needs to choose a song to walk out to.

According to the BBC's political editor Chris Mason, she has chosen a 90's hit to stride out to.

He's also been told that the speech will be around 25 minutes long.

With that tease ringing in the air, people on social media have been coming up with guesses as to what the mystery banger might be.

Some suggested she should walk out to No Doubt's Don't Speak:

Others reckoned the Prodigy's Firestarter would be an appropriate choice:

Common People by Pulp was a popular idea:

As was D:Ream, Things Can Only Get Better, which was famously used by Labour in 1997 in the run up to their successful general election win:

Here are a couple of other suggestions people had:

Something makes us think she won't enlist the support of Twitter in helping her make her decision.

