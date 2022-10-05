Liz Truss is speaking at the Tory party conference today and that only means one thing.
Policies? Awkward jokes? Well yes, but the main thing is it means she needs to choose a song to walk out to.
According to the BBC's political editor Chris Mason, she has chosen a 90's hit to stride out to.
He's also been told that the speech will be around 25 minutes long.
With that tease ringing in the air, people on social media have been coming up with guesses as to what the mystery banger might be.
Some suggested she should walk out to No Doubt's Don't Speak:
\u201cNo Doubt - Don't Speak*\n\n*(or the markets might crash again)\u201d— Best for Britain (@Best for Britain) 1664961425
\u201cDon\u2019t speak.\n\nThat\u2019s not a guess at the 90s song, I just don\u2019t want her to speak.\u201d— RIP a-Scare \ud83e\udea6\ud83d\udc7b (@RIP a-Scare \ud83e\udea6\ud83d\udc7b) 1664959921
Others reckoned the Prodigy's Firestarter would be an appropriate choice:
Common People by Pulp was a popular idea:
\u201c@Daviemoo Common People by Pulp would work pretty nicely.\u201d— Daviemoo #WeDeserveBetter (@Daviemoo #WeDeserveBetter) 1664955865
\u201c\ud83c\udfb5you\u2019ll never live like common people \ud83c\udfb5\u201d— Azlan (@Azlan) 1664957211
\u201cArriving on stage to Pulp - Common People. \n(Can't believe there was actually a gif to correspond with this \ud83e\udd23)\u201d— Stephen McCarthy (@Stephen McCarthy) 1664956012
\u201cCommon People by Pulp\u201d— Bethany Black patreon.com/bethanyblack (@Bethany Black patreon.com/bethanyblack) 1664957716
As was D:Ream, Things Can Only Get Better, which was famously used by Labour in 1997 in the run up to their successful general election win:
\u201cIf it\u2019s D:ream \u2018Things Can Only Get Better\u2019 I\u2019ll pee my pants\u201d— Greg Owen (@Greg Owen) 1664957594
Here are a couple of other suggestions people had:
\u201c\u2018If you tolerate this then your children will be next\u2019.\u201d— Natasha Devon \ud83c\udf08\ud83d\udc99 (@Natasha Devon \ud83c\udf08\ud83d\udc99) 1664960353
Something makes us think she won't enlist the support of Twitter in helping her make her decision.
