Remarkable footage of a Queen's guard furiously yelling at a tourist for touching his horse while she posed for a picture has gone viral on TikTok.

The video was shared on TikTok by the account @phigs, where it has since been viewed more than four million times.

In the video, the text overlay reads 'Queen's guard verbally attacks my step mum' with the caption reading: "We will never return to London after this incident."

Getting a photo with one of the Queen's guards is part of the tradition of visiting London but there are certain rules such as no touching, which some tourists often attempt to push it to the limit.

This appears to have been what happened in this instance as the woman in question looks to have put her hands on the horse's reigns which prompts a very angry outburst from the guard.

"Stand back from the Queen's lifeguard, don't touch the reins!" he shouts, startling the woman and causing her to scurry away from the horse.

@phigs_ We Will Never Return To London After This Incident #queensguard #london #england #fypシ

The video has since stirred a debate on TikTok. Some felt the guard's reaction was a little over the top with one person writing: "He was a rather angry little man."

Another said: "Is this a new trend to get shouted at by the queen's guard?"

However, the majority of people felt the guard's reaction was completely justified give the importance of his job. One person wrote: "Serves her right you aren’t allowed to touch the guard."

A second added: "It’s not Disney they are working horses and serving army."

A third said: "No one should ever touch a horses reins - don’t people understand that. Top soldier!"

