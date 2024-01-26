Aspiring singer Lovely Peaches subject to death hoax

Death hoaxes are among the weird, twisted corners of the internet. And now, aspiring singer Lovely Peaches has fallen victim to fake news – and this isn't the first time.

On Thursday (25 January), videos emerged that suggested the star had died.

"I’m in class right not finding out Lovely Peaches died," one person wrote, while another added: "Can’t believe Lovely Peaches is dead."

A third added: "Just woke up from a nap and Lovely Peaches is dead?!!!!!"

However, Lovely Peaches (@lovelypeachespopsinger100 on Instagram) has been sharing content across her Stories over the last 24 hours.

In one of the posts, she wishes her friend happy birthday, while another clip showed her wearing a facemask and promoting her single.

This isn't the first time cruel rumours have targeted the internet personality.

In May 2020, rumours emerged that the star had passed away. It happened once more in May 2023.

"Glad she’s okay idk why people say she died every year… it’s weird," one person commented on her Instagram.

Another added: “The people claiming you died are so weird like why wish that upon anyone??”

