Foodies are only just discovering the harrowing meaning behind Lyle's Golden Syrup and thick Black Treacle logo.

Most Brits will be familiar with Lyle, one of the nation's oldest brands dating back to 1881. At first glance, the logo appears to depict a sleeping lion – but it turns out it's much more depressing.

Businessman Abram Lyle held strong religious beliefs, which inspired him to use Samson's 'lion and bees' as his logo, taken from the Bible's Old Testament.

"Out of the eater came something to eat, and out of the strong came something sweet," the passage goes, which goes hand-in-hand with Lyle's logo of bees producing honey inside the lion's carcass.

One person shared the history with their TikTok followers, leaving viewers stunned. "The story of why Lyles Golden syrup has a dead lion on the tin," Antonia (@flaminhaystack49) penned as the caption.





@flaminhaystack49 the story of why Lyles Golden syrup has a dead lion on the tin #history #goldensyrup #lion









The discovery soon poured over to Twitter, leaving users stunned.



"This is the most depressing thing I've learnt since I found out that the little piggy who went to market was not going on a shopping trip," one said.

"Wow I have wondered about this forever thought it was flies just bothering a sleepy lion that's dark," another penned.

Meanwhile, a third humoured: "My other half uses this trivia every Christmas."

It also appears that people are only just learning what the 'HP' in HP sauce stands for.

According to the Museum of Brands, a grocer from Nottingham created the popular malt vinegar base condiment in 1895.

Frederick Gibson Garton registered the name HP after hearing that a restaurant in the Houses of Parliament had started serving it. There's even a picture of the Houses of Parliament on the label itself.

Mind blown.

