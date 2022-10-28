A 75-year-old man and his son were arrested earlier this week for third-degree assault as a result of Pokemon Go.

The ordeal happened back in 2018 when Robert Matteuzzi was 71 and his son, Angelo was 31.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the two men got into a disagreement with another player 'Sammy the Bull' while playing the popular game over a gym as they were on opposite teams.

The fight kicked off when Angelo started punching the victim, which caused the pair to fall into a lake at approximately five feet (1.5 metres). Angelo's father jumped in after the pair.

Footage from a bystander was shown to the jury, which showed the pair repeatedly punching the victim and attempting to hold him down in the water. Despite the fight eventually being broken up, 'Sammy the Bull' suffered heavy injuries.

While testifying, the father admitted to holding the victim's head underwater.

"I just wanted to dunk him," he disclosed, before saying: "when you're 71 and you get punched in the head, you don't know what you're doing".

Meanwhile, his son was said to have a swollen first and missing teeth, which was revealed in his testimony.

The jury found Angelo and his son guilty of the charges and issued them both with fines. The father was also given three days in jail.

Meanwhile, Pokemon Go seems to be the unlikely cause of many issues.



Earlier this year, two cops found themselves in hot water after ignoring their work duties of attending to a robbery to chase Pokemon characters in the game.

Subsequently, they were fired.

According to court documents, squad car video camera revealed that the two officers, Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell, had ignored a request for backup to play the game. The pair were stationed near a robbery, and when the responding officers called for backup.

