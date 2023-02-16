Man breaks his nose after flexing too hard at the gym

A gym enthusiast was left embarrassed after they fainted and broke their nose after flexing too hard in the mirror.

Newas Sharif was left with not only a bruised pride, but an actual broken nose, after the incident which saw him pass out and fall face first into a gym mirror.

In a clip shared by Sharif on TikTok, he was in a fairly heavily populated gym in the United Arab Emirates and was being filmed flexing his arm muscles in the mirror.

But, the clip took an unexpected turn when he appeared to suddenly lose consciousness and fall face first into the mirror before collapsing on the ground.

Sharif explained in the comment section that the person filming is a friend and said they didn’t react because they weren’t sure if he was joking.

The clip, captioned, “I passed out and broke my nose while posing infront of the mirror” has been viewed more than 5.2 million times. In the comments, many referenced the face print he left on the mirror on his way down.

One person joked: “Bro was rizzed out by himself he went in for the kiss.”

Another commented: “The face print has me dead.”

Someone else said: “I think the camera guy wasn't sure if he was joking or not?”

Speaking to NeedToKnow.Online, Sharif explained why he fainted. He said: “I basically passed out because I didn’t rest after my set, so my heart rate was high”, adding, “I was posing right after my set, as I was pumped and when I held my breath, I passed out.”

The gym-goer also added: “My friend found it funny for a second because he thought I was acting and making some funny content.

“People in the gym know I make funny content a lot, so no one came to help until they saw blood from my nose and I was on the floor.”

