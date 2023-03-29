Man engaged to a doll announces birth of his third 'child'

A man has welcomed his third child with his rag doll fiancée.

Cristian Montenegro previously hit the headlines after revealing his plans for a dreamy wedding with his beau, Natalia, whom he shares a son and daughter with.

Documenting their controversial relationship under the social media handle @montbk5959, the pair recently shared their latest update – the arrival of their third child.

In a clip, which has racked up 3.5 million views, he reveals intimate images from the "hospital" shortly after Natalia gave birth, with the caption: "Welcome Sammy Montenegro."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter





Jam Press





Cristian snapped himself dressed head-to-toe in a hospital gown and a hair net, as his fiancée delivers their bundle of joy with the help of a rag doll doctor.

Baffled users rushed to the comments to share their thoughts, with many congratulating the now family-of-five.

”Congratulations to you and your family,” said one user.

Another person said: “Welcome Sammy.”

”He is so beautiful that he looks like a little baby doll,” said a third user.

Someone else said: ”I can't. I'm so scared and laughing at the same time.”

”This guy need to be a production editor no lie,” said another person.

”The best of all is the doctor,” said another user.

Cristian began dating Natalia after growing tired of being single for a number of years.

While they were due to tie the knot, their plans have now been delayed due to their new arrival.

Previously, he confronted his followers about their concerns surrounding the bizarre relationship.





Jam Press

He told them: "If it weren't for the dolls, I would be more alone than anyone. At least I have something.

"With my Natalia, we watch TV and talk about everything.

"They don't know how much I love her."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.