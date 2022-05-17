A woman was left mortified when she caught a man discretely taking photos of her feet during a flight.

TikTok user @alibedrossian shared a video to the platform that showed her relaxing her legs while travelling. The man sitting next to her can be seen leaning forward slightly, tilting his phone toward the woman's feet and clicking a button on the lower half of his iPhone.

When he sits back, the man reviews the photo of the TikToker's feet. She captioned the footage: "What am I supposed to say?"

The viral clip has since racked up 3.2 million views in a matter of days and has been inundated with comments from fellow TikTok users.

One stunned viewer wrote, "The fact that he even looked at the pic in front of you after," while a second humoured: "I would have asked if he needed a better angle."

Another joked, "I would’ve been like: 'And that will be $50'".

Meanwhile, one viewer recalled a similar experience, saying: "This happened to me at a restaurant and his phone made a sound and flash pointed at my feet. I still didn’t say anything."

@alibedrossian Cuz wtf am I supposed to say😭









"Girl you should have called him out and told an attendant," another suggested, adding: "They might have bumped you up to first class."

The TikTok user later confirmed in the comments that she did not know the man and explained that she did have shoes on.

The TikTok user later followed up on the platform with another piece of footage from the bizarre incident. In the second clip, she showed the man on his phone, seemingly editing the photos he had just taken.



