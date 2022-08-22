A coach company that said it was taking young Manchester United fans to tonight's game against Liverpool has slammed home fans for attacking it with missiles and bottles.

Footage circulated on social media before the Premier League game's kickoff showing a group of United supporters throwing objects towards coaches.

They presumably believed the bus was full of Liverpool fans or the away team as they chanted "you scouse b*******," according to Echo.

United fans are protesting against the unpopular team owners, the Glazers, ahead of the game, and fans had flocked to numerous pubs with the goal of marching to Old Trafford.

However, an account that seems to be the coach bus company, called Beeline VIP Coaches, tweeted that their bus was taking young fans to Old Trafford before the game.

"Many thanks, you idiots; we were bringing a group of kids to the game (Manchester United Fans), all we're frightened to death. Where were the @gmpolice when we needed you to keep the coach and kids safe ???" the post's caption read.

People took to social media to express their concern and ask if everyone on the bus was safe.

One person on Twitter wrote: "Sorry to hear. Hope you [are] all ok."

"Hope all the children and your driver are ok and safe.

"Absolutely shameful," another added.

A third wrote: "This is really sad, [I] hope the little lads are fine. What a shame from @ManUtd fans."

Indy100 reached out to Beeline VIP Coaches for comment.

