Former WWE star Mandy Rose may have dropped off the radar of wrestling fans somewhat after leaving the profession behind in 2022, but it sounds like she’s in a better place financially than ever before.

Rose was released from WWE at the end of 2022 after losing out in the NXT Women's Champion to Roxanne Perez – and it reportedly came after WWE bosses uncovered explicit content on her website.

Since leaving, Rose set up an OnlyFans page – and she’s now revealed that one of her subscribers sent her a staggering $55,000.

Speaking on the Power Alphas podcast hosted by her fiancé and fellow former wrestler Tino Sabbatelli, Rose said: "I've had one person, I won't say any names. One person, and this is on FanTime, spent $55,000 on me. One person. $55,000.”

She added: “So I'm like 'Wow, what does he do for a living that he's able to spend this kind of money on one person?' $55,000. And it wasn't even [over a long time frame] It was definitely over a little time period. But it was definitely, yeah. Wild. So thank you! It is kind of crazy."

Her fiancé Sabbatelli was appreciative of the donation too, saying: “Thank you!”

It's the most recent OnlyFans story in the news recently, after popular streamer and OnlyFans creator Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa responded to Joe Rogan remarks on one of his podcast episodes.

