Joe Rogan stunned by Amouranth's OnlyFans earnings - and she wants to meet up

Popular streamer and OnlyFans creator Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has responded to Joe Rogan remarks on one of his podcast episodes.

It was recently revealed that Amouranth rakes in a staggering $57million (£45million), thanks to her online content – and Rogan was stunned.

The host called the earnings "insane," before asking "If you married that girl, how would you tell her to get a regular job?"

Amouranth later shared the snippet to X/Twitter, writing: "Mention me by name next time, @JoeRogan I don’t bite!"

She added: "I would love to come on!"

Enthusiastic fans soon flooded the tweet, with one writing: "Oh boy that would be an interesting show."

"I am so here for this collab," another added, while a third insisted: "You heard the girl give her an interview Joe!!!"

Meanwhile, one X user joked: "Joe Rogan acting like he doesn't know who Amouranth is."

Rogan's discussion comes after Amouranth revealed that she was in the "top 0.01% of all creators" on OnlyFans.

She shared a screenshot online which showed her impressive income over the course of four years.

From OnlyFans alone, Amouranth made more than $20 million (£15.8 million) from subscriptions, $10 million (£7.9 million) from tips and $26.5 million (£20.8 million) from messages between 1 January 2020 and 3 January 2024.

She also has a major following on Kick, Twitch, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Cameo, Discord, Patreon and more – including a collaboration with Polish drinks company The Order of Yoni to create a new beer using her yeast.

"It’s hilarious. People will buy it for sure," Amouranth told Dexertowhen the collaboration was announced.

