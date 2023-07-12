Mark Zuckerberg means 'serious business' after posing topless with UFC champions

Mark Zuckerberg is seemingly in beast mode ahead of his rumoured fight with fellow tech mogul Elon Musk after he was spotted training with UFC champions.

On Wednesday (12 July), fighters Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski shared a topless snap with the Meta boss.



"No fugazi with Mark," Adesanya wrote. "This is Serious Business‼️"

The post was also shared on Instagram, where Zuckerberg commented: "It’s an honor to train with you guys!"

It comes after Lex Fridman shared a glimpse into his "impromptu training session" with Musk.

The computer scientist and artificial intelligence researcher complimented Musk's "strength, power and skill, on the feet and on the ground."

He added: "It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served far better if they train martial arts but not fight in the cage. That said, as Elon says, the most entertaining outcome is the most likely... I'm there for them, no matter what."



Of course, the back-and-forth has been prompted by the pair seemingly agreeing to a fight, after Musk said he was "up for a cage match" ahead of Zuckerberg's Twitter-rival app, Threads.

Zuckerberg responded with a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the caption "send me location".

Things have since heated up, with Musk calling Zuck a "cuck".

Musk responded to a screenshot of a Threads post saying: "Hey @zuck, you should go to space just to make him really mad lol."

Zuckerberg replied with a crying laughing emoji, which prompted Musk to write on Twitter: "Zuck is a cuck."

He also went on to reply to a Twitter parody account that called Zuckerberg "lizard boy".

The real question on everyone's mind, is who would win?

