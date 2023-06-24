Two of the richest men are going head to head in a cage fight, but who would win if Elon Musk went toe to toe with Mark Zuckerberg?

In case you missed it, the tech billionaires appear to have verbally agreed to a fight after Musk said that he was “up for a cage match” after rumours emerged that the Meta boss was working on a Twitter rival.

Zuckerberg responded with a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the caption “send me location”.

A spokesperson for Meta confirmed to The Verge that Mr Zuckerberg’s response was not a joke, saying “the story speaks for itself”.

Then, Musk replied to news of the fight on Twitter and appeared to set the location as “Vegas Octagon” – UFC Apex centre in Nevada.

So, who would win?

We’re going to stick our necks out here – we’re absolutely convinced Zuckerberg could win this one pretty comfortably.

First of all, it looks like he’s been spending more time on MMA than developing the metaverse at this point. He previously posted about his martial arts training on Facebook. Back in May, he competed in his first jiu-jitsu tournament, having trained with UFC prospects in the build-up.

“Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team,” the 38-year-old wrote on Instagram, alongside some photos of him taking part.

He genuinely seems pretty good at it too, despite some confusion over the result of one referee ruling. The 38-year-old actually won gold and silver medals at his first public competition.

Referee Lucas Costa, who is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu expert, previously spoke to bloodyelbow.com about his prowess as a fighter.

Speaking about the experience of meeting him, Costa said: “Mark’s fight was a surprise… I was impressed though.

“He seemed like a normal guy. Looked me in the eye, gave me a firm handshake and an even bigger surprise was that he fights well.”

So, we know that Zuckerberg spends a lot of time on this, he has respect for the form and has a bit of technique to back it up.

On the other hand, Musk has admitted that he does not exercise. He wrote on Twitter recently: “I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids and throwing them in the air.”

So, even if they had a few months to train, Zuckerberg has the edge on him there.

There is however the issue of size. Musk is comfortably six foot and weighs around two and half stone more than Zuckerberg – and this is something Musk has already talked about potentially exploiting with a specialist move.





“I have a move called ‘The Walrus’, which I used on a friend of mine who’s very agile,” he told the Full Send podcast, going into his hypothetical fight plans.



“But I was like, let me explain to you why there are weight classes in MMA. I’m going to use a move called ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on you and you can’t get away.

Zuckerberg is also 12 years Musk's junior, but there is a potential flaw in his fighting style which Musk could look to exploit: if Musk does end up training and has been offered to be coached by former kickboxer Andrew Tate, he could look to exploit Zuckerberg’s overly attacking style

Discussing the Meta CEO’s fighting style, referee Lucas Costa also added: “He goes forward a lot. He attacks more. With very little defence.”

Perhaps this would give Musk a game plan – but, honestly, there’s something about Zuckerberg’s cold, vacant stare that would put us off ever wanting to fight him in a ring. He’s got this fight behind the eyes, for sure – if the fight ever ends up happening, our money’s on him.

