This is the moment a groom-to-be dropped his £1k engagement ring into a lake in a marriage proposal gone wrong.

Ross Bamber, 26, was taking a knee for partner Geri Ashforth, 23, when the ring fell through the decking and into the water below.

A video intended to document the candlelit proposal instead captures the moment the ring fell out of its box before dropping into the lake.

Ross looks in horror at Geri, who says to him "That wasn't what I thought it was, was it?" while covering her eyes with her hands.

The couple's engagement video, filmed during a romantic trip to a lake retreat in Watton, Norfolk on June 15, has gone viral on TikTok with more than three million views.

Ross, from Costessey, Norfolk, said: "I literally couldn't believe it. I didn't even manage to get down on one knee.

"I took the ring out of my pocket and as I opened the box the ring fell out. The ring bounced a couple of times and then fell between the gaps of the decking."

Ross tried to rescue the situation by improvising with a promise ring that was already on Geri's engagement finger.

But instead, the couple bought another ring and returned to the lake the next night to do the proposal properly - without the ring being dropped this time.

Ross said that he's still hoping to retrieve the original engagement ring, which he bought for £999.

He said: "I've spoken to the owner of the lake and he's happy to help us find the ring. Geri was quite upset about the whole thing.

"She said to me when I dropped it 'Tell me that wasn't what I thought it was' I was like 'Yes it was, I'm so sorry', and she said she didn't want to look or even open her eyes."

Ross and Geri, who are both mental health professionals, first met five years ago while working at the same care home.

They got together last February and a proposal has been on the cards ever since Ross gave Geri a promise ring ten months ago.

