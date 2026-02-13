We're only two months into 2026, but Charli xcx is already having quite the year with the release of her film The Moment,, creating the soundtrack for Emerald Fennell's "Wuthering Heights."

Now, the British artist is demonstrating her acting talents once again, as she stars in the film, Erupcja. The world premiere took place at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival in September, and is coming out in cinemas soon.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is Erupcja about?

Charli - real name Charlotte Atkinson - is the lead in the drama Erupcja, where she plays Bethany, who, with her soon-to-be fiancé, Rob (Will Madden), ends up stranded during their romantic holiday in Warsaw, due to a volcanic eruption, and meets up with her childhood and florist friend Nel (Lena Góra).

“Bethany takes the explosive event as a sign to ditch her baggage, reunite with childhood friend Nel and traipse across lofts, clubs and back alleys, all the while becoming entangled in an emotional web that challenges her sense of self,” according to the plot synopsis.

What does 'Erupcja' mean?

The word 'Erupcja' means 'eruption' in Polish, where the story is set in the country's capital, Warsaw.

Who is in the cast?

Alongside Charli, the film, directed by Pete Ohs, also stars Will Madden, Lena Góra, and Jeremy O. Harris.

What happens in the trailer?

A trailer for the film was released this week (February 11), where viewers got a glimpse at what they can expect from the drama.

“So what is the problem with Rob?” Góra’s Nel can be heard asking Charli's Bethany in the trailer, to which she responds, "He’s really nice."

"Sometimes nice is nice,” Nel notes, but then Bethany replies, "Yeah, but sometimes nice is boring,” as she then admits, "With him, the earth doesn’t shake."

How are viewers reacting to the trailer?

Since the trailer dropped for Erupcja, viewers have been reacting to seeing Charli xcx in another acting role.

One person said, "Charli xcx is just in every movie now."









"This actually looks so good oh wow," a second person wrote.













A third person added, "The generational film run Charli is about to be on right after a generational album release….yeah that’s my favorite artist frrrr."









"Seeing Charli xcx teaching someone else Polish as if it's her first language is funny af but the pronunciation was on point for a British person, not gonna lie," a fourth person commented.





A fifth person reacted, "This actually looks good I'm sat."









"FINALLY! Charlie xcx and my beautiful Warsaw. I’m seated. The theater employees are scared and asking me to leave because it’s 'not April yet' but I’m simply too seated," someone else posted, referencing the Ayo Edebiri meme.





Another person added, "OKAY IM SAT !!! egot xcx!!!"

What have critics said about the film?

Upon its premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival in September, critics shared their reviews of Erupcja, and it currently has an 85 per cent critics rating on film and TV review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes, while it has a score of 6.4/10 on IMDb.

"...its elevated mumblecore energy suits the unformed and searching nature of a wherever you go, there you are story about the ways that people try to make sense of the world around them in real-time," Indie Wire's David Ehrlich said, giving the film a B grade.

The Guardian's Adrian Horton gave the film two stars out of five, describing how Charli xcx "fails to make much of an impression in a slight and unpolished project filmed in Warsaw over the Brat summer of 2024."

In contrast, The Hollywood Reporter's Jourdain Searles noted, "...the standout performance here is Charli XCX as Bethany, channelling her party girl persona into a character who approaches her wanderings as an introspective vision quest, searching for a deeper truth within herself."

"Erupcja is a thundering rumble of drama and romance, leaving its audience excited and rattled," wrote Mashable's Kristy Puchko.

When will Erupcja be released?

Erupcja is anticipated to be released in US cinemas on April 17, but the UK release date has not yet been confirmed.

