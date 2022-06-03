An Instagram model has claimed that she was kicked off a flight because of her appearance and her 22 pound breasts.

The 25-year-old model from Toronto, who goes by the name of Mary Magdalene claims that she was told to leave the plane before it took off to Dallas, Texas. The flight reportedly cost her CAD$4,000.

On her Instagram page Magdalene shared several posts about the incident which she said 'dehumanised' her.

She wrote: I was kicked off tf ligh for how i look please stop discrimination please this is disgusting i feel so emvarrassed and dehumanized right now, u guys have no idea [sic]."

The influencer added in another post: "Onviously this is why whe kick me off cuz I loom too ecplicot bit that's not legal so she had to say its because I was sleeping snd vouldnt hear her girl bye all her dtaff os on my side ur geetinv sued ehore [sic]!!!!"

She later doubled down on her claim that she was going to sue the airline, explaining that she had eventually managed to fly to America and was hopeful that things could eventually be smoothed out.

In another post Magdalene responded to critics that said it was ok for her to be kicked off of the flight because of her outfit. She wrote: "The point is that the same rules need to apply for everyone!! Its not right to pick and choose who the rules apply to based on appearance/body type. Discrimination of any kind is not a nice feeling for anyone. If a small chested girl wore the exact same thing, they would not say anything."

"This discrimination of enhanced bodies is very common. Huge on social media platforms and even real life. I am not trying to play victim I am just sharing the reality of what goes on."





Magdalene did not immediately divulge which airline she claimed were responsible but has since shared a post suggesting that American Airlines were the ones involved.

The Daily Mail reports that Magdalene has had extensive surgery on all parts of body over the years including boob and nose jobs, butt implants, liposuction, veneers and a brow lift. Her breast implants are currently more than 5000cc and weigh more than 10kg each.

indy100 has contacted American Airlines for comment.

