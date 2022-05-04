Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) shared his thoughts on the women protesting the overturn of Roe v. Wade calling them "over-educated, under-lived millennials" with "no Bumble matches" sparking backlash.

Gaetz, 39, tweeted his thoughts on Wednesday, as more people expressed their discontent with the Supreme Court's draft revealing their intent to overturn the 1973 precedent that made abortion legal in the US.

"How many of the women rallying against overturning Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no bumble matches?" Gaetz wrote.

The Florida Representative has maintained he is "pro-life without exception."

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Immediately, Gaetz's statement was met with backlash from people on social media who thought it was offensive toward people advocating in favor of the Supreme Court landmark case.

But many people were puzzled by Gaetz's decision to call people "over-educated".









Similarly, other right-wing responses to the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade have sparked backlash online.



Political commentator Ben Shapiro mocked a person who expressed their concern for the potential change. However, his tweet was taken out of context leading people to accuse Shapiro of saying he is gay.

The leaked Supreme Court draft reveals the Court's intent to overturn the Roe v. Wade precedent and give states the right to create and enforce laws surrounding abortion.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

