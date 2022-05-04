Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) shared his thoughts on the women protesting the overturn of Roe v. Wade calling them "over-educated, under-lived millennials" with "no Bumble matches" sparking backlash.
Gaetz, 39, tweeted his thoughts on Wednesday, as more people expressed their discontent with the Supreme Court's draft revealing their intent to overturn the 1973 precedent that made abortion legal in the US.
"How many of the women rallying against overturning Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no bumble matches?" Gaetz wrote.
The Florida Representative has maintained he is "pro-life without exception."
Immediately, Gaetz's statement was met with backlash from people on social media who thought it was offensive toward people advocating in favor of the Supreme Court landmark case.
But many people were puzzled by Gaetz's decision to call people "over-educated".
I cant express how weird it is that Matt Gaetz would compose a tweet making fun of "over-educated" women simply because he prefers them to be 10 years old & in the 5th grade.— Kyla In The Burgh \ud83c\udff4\u200d\u2620\ufe0f\ud83d\udd25 (@Kyla In The Burgh \ud83c\udff4\u200d\u2620\ufe0f\ud83d\udd25) 1651668712
When they start claiming women are \u201cover-educated,\u201d that\u2019s when you know the misogyny is reaching increasingly dangerous levelshttps://twitter.com/mattgaetz/status/1521797001175834625\u00a0\u2026— Ahmed Baba (@Ahmed Baba) 1651684506
Thank you for letting us know what the Republicans think about women who can think for themselves. We will return the favor by voting every Republican out of every office.— Beach Bum\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Beach Bum\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1651665848
Similarly, other right-wing responses to the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade have sparked backlash online.
Political commentator Ben Shapiro mocked a person who expressed their concern for the potential change. However, his tweet was taken out of context leading people to accuse Shapiro of saying he is gay.
ben shapiro hates women so much, he became gay to own them. #respect #sigmagrindset #hustleculturehttps://twitter.com/benshapiro/status/1521490118770675713\u00a0\u2026— hasanabi (@hasanabi) 1651616321
due to Ben Shapiro coming out i'm leaving the lgbtq communityhttps://twitter.com/benshapiro/status/1521490118770675713\u00a0\u2026— proletarian cat \ud83c\udfaf (@proletarian cat \ud83c\udfaf) 1651616621
The leaked Supreme Court draft reveals the Court's intent to overturn the Roe v. Wade precedent and give states the right to create and enforce laws surrounding abortion.
