Conservative political commentator and columnist for The Daily Wire Matt Walsh shared yet another hot/terrible take, this time involving adult cartoons and anime.
Walsh, 36, has sparked controversy online for sharing anti-transgender theories and ideas by writing an anti-transgender children's book among other things.
As a columnist for The Daily Wire, he often writes about traditional conservatism and criticizes "woke media".
Apparently, these values translate to an anti-anime and adult cartoons mentality.
While answering questions from viewers in a video, Walsh shared his opinion on young people who choose to watch anime, a form of animation originally from Japan
"I think it's all Satanic," Walsh said. "I have no argument for it, I have no argument for why it's Satanic it just seems that way to me."
He went on to call it "bizarre" and "creepy" but added that he felt similarly about all adult cartoon shows.
"Whether it's anime or any other kind of cartoon, with rare exception, adults really shouldn't be watching cartoons, in general," he said.
\u201cDaily Wire host on anime: "I think it's all Satanic. I have no argument for it -- I have no argument for why it's Satanic, it just seems that way to me"\u201d— Jason Campbell (@Jason Campbell) 1666010710
The video of Walsh sharing his opinion of anime and adult cartoons circulated around Twitter where people disagreed with him.
Anime lovers pushed back against Walsh's hot take while others mocked Walsh's opinion by using his argument against him.
\u201cI think Daily Wire is all Satanic. I have no argument for it - it just seems that way to me.\u201d— Bradifier\ud83e\udd21 (@Bradifier\ud83e\udd21) 1666017263
\u201c@JasonSCampbell Well i for one am glad the discourse has gotten to the point that things can just be labelled as satanic with no justification or reasoning\n\nExtremely good and cool\u201d— Jason Campbell (@Jason Campbell) 1666010710
\u201cI can just imagine Matt Walsh watching My Neighbor Totoro and yelling at the top of his lungs \u201cTHIS IS THE WORK OF SATAN!\u201d\u201d— \ud83c\udf83\ud83e\udea6 Ashes to Ashes \u262d\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f (@\ud83c\udf83\ud83e\udea6 Ashes to Ashes \u262d\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f) 1666017048
\u201c@JasonSCampbell Does Matt Walsh think he can take on the anime community, because let me grab some popcorn\u201d— Jason Campbell (@Jason Campbell) 1666010710
The Church of Satan responded to Walsh's claim of "Satanism" by tweeting, "Fairly safe to assume this guy has no idea what Satanism even is."
\u201cFairly safe to assume this guy has no idea what Satanism even is.\u201d— The Church Of Satan (@The Church Of Satan) 1666014973