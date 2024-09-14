Mattr: Behind the first neurodiverse dating app

A new study has discovered that an overwhelming amount of neurodivergent people don't feel represented on modern-day dating apps. Just 6 per cent of people said they did.

The survey also found that most dating app users experience negative emotions whilst swiping, with a quarter of individuals reporting feeling overwhelmed, 17 per cent experiencing depression and a mere 4 per cent expressing genuine happiness.

The concerning results prompted one man to come up with an inclusive first-of-its-kind app that puts mental health at the forefront of romantic connections, with accessibility features for neurodivergent individuals.

Founder Jamie Johnston was aware of the struggles first-hand.

"I have always been ‘different' but I never knew why until post-pandemic when I was diagnosed with ADHD," he shared. "I learned all about my condition and now lead a life understanding who I am, but I realised traditional dating apps with their addictive traits and problematic algorithms were not healthy for me."

Jamie referred to generic dating apps as being game-like, where profiles would get "scored."

"This knowledge led me to not present my true self to people I connected with both online and in person. It was exhausting and I knew something had to change. I wanted to create a space where everyone feels comfortable being themselves, without fear of judgement from others or the app itself."

And so, in 2023, Mattr was born: The app that caters to everyone, supporting those who need it most. To date, over 10,000 connections have been made.

In an effort to change the dating scene, Mattr contains various unique features to redefine dating as an empowering experience. These include:

Time-out toggle: As the statistics show, the overwhelming nature of apps can be too much for anyone. Mattr lets you take a breather whenever you need it. Just hit the Time-out toggle, letting people know you’re having a break without missing out on potential connections.

As the statistics show, the overwhelming nature of apps can be too much for anyone. Mattr lets you take a breather whenever you need it. Just hit the Time-out toggle, letting people know you’re having a break without missing out on potential connections. Neurodivergent (ND) features: Mattr is leading the charge as the world's first neurodivergent-friendly dating app. They have created a haven where everyone, regardless of their neurological makeup, can find love on their terms. Features include replying via video for those who struggle with typing, voice-activated text reading and bionic reading in development too.

Mattr is leading the charge as the world's first neurodivergent-friendly dating app. They have created a haven where everyone, regardless of their neurological makeup, can find love on their terms. Features include replying via video for those who struggle with typing, voice-activated text reading and bionic reading in development too. No-swipe behaviour: Bid farewell to the monotonous swiping game. Mattr’s mechanics work slightly differently from other apps by employing personality-led questions to users so you’re presented with a carefully curated selection of only seven potential matches per day. Instead of swiping on these matches, they are presented in a scroll-down list and you don’t just ‘like’ a profile, you have to contact them in order to show your interest. These matches can be saved for later too, expiring after seven days to give you enough time to compose the perfect first message.

Bid farewell to the monotonous swiping game. Mattr’s mechanics work slightly differently from other apps by employing personality-led questions to users so you’re presented with a carefully curated selection of only seven potential matches per day. Instead of swiping on these matches, they are presented in a scroll-down list and you don’t just ‘like’ a profile, you have to contact them in order to show your interest. These matches can be saved for later too, expiring after seven days to give you enough time to compose the perfect first message. Mental health check-in: In a bid to monitor the well-being of its users, Mattr has a daily check-in each time you use the app, registered by an expressive emoji. The development team is in the process of tracking these moods so they can safely reach out when people report feeling low over a period of time and offer support.

In a bid to monitor the well-being of its users, Mattr has a daily check-in each time you use the app, registered by an expressive emoji. The development team is in the process of tracking these moods so they can safely reach out when people report feeling low over a period of time and offer support. Honesty Box: Mattr's Honesty Box feature lets users share their thoughts and feelings upfront, whether that’s a home truth about themselves or a red flag they want to avoid in matches. It helps make sure users are building connections based on authenticity and compatibility, rather than potentially discovering these “non-negotiables” further down the line

Mattr's Honesty Box feature lets users share their thoughts and feelings upfront, whether that’s a home truth about themselves or a red flag they want to avoid in matches. It helps make sure users are building connections based on authenticity and compatibility, rather than potentially discovering these “non-negotiables” further down the line Face verification: To ensure you're connecting with real, genuine people, Mattr uses a Face Verification tool that is mandatory for all users.

Mattr is available for all, with Jamie adding: "Even those without diagnosed conditions are feeling disillusioned with what's available to them. Frustrated, overwhelmed, and pessimistic is just the start."



“People with autism and ADHD are most likely to ghost people, delete apps, ignore messages, avoid small talk and get to the point or be abrupt - it’s no wonder that dating apps are causing users to feel overwhelmed."

Mattr is available to download now on the App Store and Google Play, available to London users currently but with plans to expand into other key regions in the UK soon.

