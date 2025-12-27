Snoop Dogg’s all-red NFL look steals the show – and wins over an unexpected fan

Snoop Dogg took to the stage for Netflix’s NFL Christmas Game Day Holiday Halftime Party, delivering a 10-minute performance midway through the Detroit Lions’ clash with the Minnesota Vikings.

The set drew immediate attention online, with many viewers branding it "iconic" and "reminding everyone what a real halftime vibe looks like".

Opening with classics such as 'The Next Episode' and 'Nuthin’ but a "G" Thang', Snoop was later joined by an eclectic mix of guests. These included singers EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, and REI AMI from Netflix’s hit KPop Demon Hunters, country singer Lainey Wilson, and Andrea Bocelli performing alongside his son, Matteo.

While the Vikings went on to secure a convincing 23–10 win, much of the conversation drifted away from the action on the field. Instead, it focused on Snoop’s head-to-toe red outfit.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

For some, the colour choice prompted a flurry of political speculation, despite there being no indication it was intended as such. One comment claimed: "Snoop wearing MAGA red when we ain't NEVER seen this [...] He's fully gentrified!!!"

Others pushed back, noting how quickly the discussion escalated. One response read: "'Democrats mad at anything nowadays’ I haven't seen a single democrat saying Snoop wearing red was a political statement, red is owned by nobody, he's wearing it for Christmas."

Another summed up the online back-and-forth with a more tongue-in-cheek take: "Far-Left: Snoop Dogg is wearing red, so he must be a MAGA. BOYCOTT!!!

"Far-Right: Snoop Dogg is wearing red, so he must be a Satanist. BOYCOTT!!!

"Normal Non-Political: Snoop Dogg is wearing red like Santa Claus for Christmas, really cool."

Given the performance aired live on Christmas Day, the festive explanation appeared the most rational – and perhaps the least controversial.

Amid the noise, one comment in particular won people over and shifted the mood away from bizarre theories.

Sesame Street’s Elmo offered a refreshingly innocent take, posting: "Elmo loves your outfit Mr. Snoop Dogg," to which Snoop responded with: "Thanks nefew," alongside a fist-bump emoji.

Nevertheless, the "weird and wonderful" performance has continued to spark conversation online, with one sharing a public request to the NFL: "Can’t believe I’m going to say this… Dear NFL, please put Snoop Dogg in charge of the Super Bowl Halftime Show! What I just watched on Netflix was classy, modest, well-done, and appealed to everyone!"

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.