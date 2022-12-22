Man ordered 'nothing burger' from McDonalds and cracked up when it arrived

A viral experiment ordering a 'nothing burger' from McDonald's has left Twitter in hysterics.

When customers order from food delivery apps, they often get the opportunity to customise their order – and that's precisely what one man did before sharing the hilarious result on Twitter.

When Rob (@RobDenBleyker) placed his cheeseburger order (with a twist) from the fast food chain, he removed all components ("no mustard, no ketchup, no diced onions, no American cheese, no meat, no regular bun and no salt").

In his first update, Rob tweeted a screengrab of his order, writing: "OK, let's try this again, ordering a nothing burger from McDonald's. This time nothing else was in the order.

"Will they cancel it? Deliver an empty bag?"

"I am doing this so you don't have to," he added before revealing that he received a message from the DoorDash driver reading: "confused as to what you want on your order".

Rob's experiment garnered tens of thousands of responses, retweets and likes along the way before revealing what arrived: "THEY DELIVERED AN EMPTY WRAPPER!!!!!"

Rob also recorded the unboxing to prove to people it was, in fact, genuine before clarifying he tipped the driver $6 (£5) for the bizarre request. This was alongside the total of $15 (£12) for the McDonald's wrapper.

He also joked: "I also literally saved a cow's life by ordering a McNothing instead of a burger."

"I hope you complained," one fellow Twitter user wrote, while another added: "Here's the McAir you ordered."

A third encouraged Rob to leave a review, too, writing: "Leave a positive review too. You don't need to go into specifics, but something like 'great with a special order, they even checked with me for clarity.'"





