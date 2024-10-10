Melania Trump reveals what Donald Trump wears to bed

Former first lady Melania Trump recently appeared on Fox News' The Five to promote her new memoir.

In the book titled Melania, she opens up about how she and Donald Trump first met, motherhood and her stance on abortion rights.

In a media blitz in the run-up to the release, Melania sat down with host Greg Gutfeld who turned the attention to her husband's sleeping habits.

He first asked whether he ever slept to which Melania responded: "He doesn't sleep much. He does of course."

Then Greg randomly asked what he wore to bed. "Does he wear pyjamas?" he followed up as Melania laughed and simply said "no".

"What does he wear when he sleeps, Melania?" the Fox News host reiterated.

Melania laughed before pretending to zip her lips.

While some viewers flooded the clip praising Melania's "class," others left with an unsolicited image of Donald in their brains and joked about the bizarre line of questioning.

"Wow so insightful," another sarcastic comment read. "I can do so much with this info."

Greg Gutfeld asks Melania Trump everyone's burning question: Does Donald Trump wear pajamas?





In her memoir, Melania expressed that women have a right to freedom.

"It is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government," she wrote.

"A woman’s fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes," Melania continued.

Melania has faced backlash from anti-abortion members within the Republican Party. Donald, however, said he encouraged her to write how she felt.

"We spoke about it. And I said, 'you have to write what you believe,'" he told Fox News last week.

