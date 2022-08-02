As the 24th anniversary of The Parent Trap passes, people are debating whether Meredith Blake was the true villain of the series and the consensus seems to be - she's not.

Famously, Meredith Blake (Elaine Hendrix) is the evil almost-stepmother to twins Annie and Hallie (Lindsay Lohan). At just 26-years-old it's clear in the film that Meredith only wants to marry Nick Parker (Dennis Quaid) for his money.

She even says she plans to "ship those brats off to Switzerland" as soon as she marries their father.

But 24 years later, people, including Hendrix, are encouraging others to see Meredith in a new light.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Adulthood is realizing Meredith Blake isn’t the villain, parents who separate their twins at birth to avoid a custody arrangement are", Emmalena tweeted.

"Ok hear me out. Meredith Blake was the wronged party in The Parent Trap." EJ wrote.

@the.bookish.jenna #greenscreen Meredith Blake…I kind of get it 🤦‍♀️ #moviesthatmadeus #90skid #meredithblake









Even Hendrix is hopping aboard the Meredith Blake train posting a TikTok reminding people that her character was not the one who abandoned one of their children.

"He's a 10 but... he had twins he secretly separated at birth then broke up with their mother and didn't tell you about it until the twins discovered each other at camp and swapped places to try and get their parents back together."

Hendrix uses the rest of the TikTok to tell the story of The Parent Trap from Meredith Blake's perspective, including her efforts to get to know the twins on a camping trip only to be bullied relentlessly.

With over 1.4 million likes, people agree- Meredith is not to blame here.

@elaine4animals Happy 24th Anniversary. #hesa10but #meredithblake #theparenttrap #wine #vinyard #elainehendrix #fyp

"Being young and beautiful isn't a crime you know," a commenter recalled.

"As an adult I feel bad for Meredith Blake," another person wrote.

"I hope Meredith Blake married a handsome billionaire who treated her like a queen" a commenter added.

The rest of TikTok couldn't agree me, Meredith was simply misunderstood. She's not a terrible potential stepmother, she's a style icon. A "Meredith Blake Summer" is all the rage with Gen Z as people tap into the classy, summer style of a 26-year-old gold digger.





@airjorgen New hair, lemme meet your dad #fyp #foryoupage #parenttrap #meredithblake













@acquiredstyle Epitome of meredith blake aesthetic

@aundrialittlejohn @elaine4animals thank you for your contributions to society #meredithblake #styleaesthetic #SoFiBreakUpChallenge









Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.





